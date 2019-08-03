Benkert suffered a "major" toe injury during Thursday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Falcons signed Matt Simms on Saturday which seems to reinforce the notion Benkert's injury is serious. The 2018 undrafted free agent was pushing Matt Schaub for the backup role behind Matt Ryan, but it seems likely this news will put a damper on that possibility. Don't be surprised if the Falcons do eventually place Benkert on injured reserve in order to stash the young quarterback.

