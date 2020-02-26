Falcons' Kurt Benkert: To battle for backup job
General manager Thomas Dimitroff stated Tuesday that he expects Benkert to compete for the backup quarterback job in 2020, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Dimitroff exuded optimistic about both Benkert and Danny Etling on Tuesday, and mentioned that they each will "battle for that second or third spot" alongside Matt Schaub. Benkert made a positive impression during his lone preseason appearance of 2019, throwing for 185 yards and one touchdown while committing zero turnovers against the Broncos on Aug. 1, before suffering a severe toe injury during the latter half of the contest. Dimitroff did not necessarily rule out the possibility of Atlanta acquiring a QB via the draft, but Benkert has his name firmly planted on the GM's radar heading into the new league year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
2020 projections for Cam in Carolina
Cam Newton is likely to stay in Carolina, but now can he get healthy?
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...