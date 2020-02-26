General manager Thomas Dimitroff stated Tuesday that he expects Benkert to compete for the backup quarterback job in 2020, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dimitroff exuded optimistic about both Benkert and Danny Etling on Tuesday, and mentioned that they each will "battle for that second or third spot" alongside Matt Schaub. Benkert made a positive impression during his lone preseason appearance of 2019, throwing for 185 yards and one touchdown while committing zero turnovers against the Broncos on Aug. 1, before suffering a severe toe injury during the latter half of the contest. Dimitroff did not necessarily rule out the possibility of Atlanta acquiring a QB via the draft, but Benkert has his name firmly planted on the GM's radar heading into the new league year.