Pitts missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.
The hamstring may have played a role in his season-low 62 percent snap share this past Sunday against the Browns, but it may also have just been a product of Atlanta going run-heavy, considering his share was only slightly larger (67 percent) the week before in his one productive receiving outing (5-87-0) this season. It remains to be seen if Pitts is in serious danger of missing Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, as coach Arthur Smith didn't have any comment Wednesday beyond referring reporters to the official injury report.