Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Agrees to three-year extension

Pitts and the Falcons agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $54 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Atlanta extended Pitts a franchise tender earlier this offseason, but both sides have now agreed to terms on a multi-year deal that includes $36 million fully guaranteed. Per Schefter, Pitts' annual average salary makes him the third-highest paid tight end in the league behind George Kittle (Achilles) and Trey McBride. The Falcons also signed Drake London (undisclosed) to a massive four-year contract early June, while Bijan Robinson remains a candidate for a new deal after the team exercised his fifth-year option. Pitts managed an 88-928-5 line (118 targets) in 17 regular-season games last year and will look to build chemistry with quarterbacks Michael Penix (ACL) and Tua Tagovailoa this offseason en route to hopefully taking another step forward during the 2026 campaign.