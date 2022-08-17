Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that he's hopeful Pitts is headed for a Year 2 leap after spending the offseason working on improving his blocking, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards last season, but the majority of his production came when he was lined up off the line as a receiver. Smith believes that unlocking Pitts' full potential will require the tight end to refine his craft as a blocker so that the 6-foot-6 athlete can be moved around the formation to create mismatches. The second-year pro has earned high praise for his offseason work, with Smith even calling Pitts' 10 snaps during the preseason opener "a winning effort" strictly based on his blocking alone. Pitts struggled to produce in the red zone as a rookie, catching just one touchdown, so his increased prowess in the trenches may be a good sign for his overall fantasy outlook in 2022.