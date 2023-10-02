Pitts caught two of four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.

Over the past three weeks, Pitts has caught seven passes (18 targets) for 77 yards, while Jonnu Smith has secured 15 receptions (20 targets) for 179 yards. Opposing defenses are certainly keying on Pitts more than Smith, but this trend is still worrisome. For now, fantasy managers probably want to look elsewhere for help at tight end, but Pitts should still be rostered in most leagues with the hope that he breaks out eventually.