Pitts (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts has been operating with a cap on his practice reps this week due to an ankle injury, which also can said for QB Michael Penix (knee) and WR Drake London (hip). With both Penix and London sidelined this past Sunday against the Dolphins, Pitts connected with fill-in signal-caller Kirk Cousins nine times on as many targets for 59 yards and no touchdowns. The statuses of Penix and London will be key for where Pitts stands in Atlanta's passing game Week 9, but if the tight end is available, he again could be the team's top option.