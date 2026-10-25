Pitts brought in all five targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 29-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Pitts tied for second in receptions and targets for the Falcons on the afternoon, but he averaged just 4.4 yards per catch. However, the veteran tight end did score for the third consecutive game, recording a five-yard touchdown catch with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Pitts' production will inevitably fluctuate week to week, but he's clearly established himself as a reliable red-zone target for Michael Penix heading into a Week 8 road matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.