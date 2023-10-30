Pitts caught three of five targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.

For a second, Pitts appeared to be turning a corner, totaling 11 receptions (17 targets) for 130 yards and a score across Weeks 5 and 6. Since then, he's accumulated just six receptions (10 targets) for 82 yards. On Sunday, Pitts (41) once again saw fewer offensive snaps than Jonnu Smith (48), and as long as the two are splitting the tight-end workload, it'll be tough for Pitts to be a must-start option in fantasy on a weekly basis.