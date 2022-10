Pitts (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts is back from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, and he'll be a welcome sight for quarterback Marcus Mariota against San Francisco's third-ranked pass defense (177.8 yards per game). Through four appearances in his second campaign, Pitts has one outing with at least 80 yards, three others with 25 or fewer yards and no touchdowns on 22 targets.