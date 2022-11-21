Pitts (knee) is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears, and he will have an MRI on Monday to confirm, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pitts was able to leave the field under his own power Sunday, and he caught three of his five targets for 43 yards before exiting. If the 2021 first-round pick's injury diagnosis is confirmed via MRI on Monday, the Falcons will stand to provide an official update on his health, potentially along with an expected return timetable. Grade I and Grade II sprains require significantly different recovery periods, so fantasy managers will need to await further clarification in any case.