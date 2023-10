Pitts brought in seven of 11 targets for 87 yards in the Falcons' 21-19 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Pitts was finally deployed in a manner befitting his talent, leading to team-high figures in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The third-year tight end's stat sheet was his best across the board this season as well, but his week-to-week production is likely to continue to fluctuate in head coach Arthur Smith's run-centric offense.