Pitts failed to bring in his only target in the Falcons' 20-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Fresh off having recorded a career-best 88 receptions a season ago, Pitts was clearly impacted by the fact the Falcons were without their top two quarterbacks due to injury. Spot starter Cooper Rush was harassed into two interceptions and took four sacks, and when has able to successfully get a pass off, it typically landed in the hands of Bijan Robinson. Pitts' outlook will brighten when either Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) or Michael Penix (knee) are under center, and that could happen as soon as a Week 2 home matchup against the Panthers next Sunday.