Pitts hauled in all three of his targets for 19 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 28-14 victory over the 49ers.

Pitts returned to action in Week 6 following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury and scored his first touchdown of the campaign. Given his high ADP, the second-year tight end has been a major disappointment this season, but he still remains a key part of Atlanta's offense. Through five appearances, Pitts has caught 13 of 25 targets for 169 yards and one score. He'll look to build off his solid performance during the Falcons' Week 7 matchup against the Bengals.