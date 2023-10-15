Pitts caught four of six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Pitts caught a first-down pass and a touchdown on the Falcons' opening drive, but he was quiet after that. It was still another encouraging performance for the uber-talented tight end, who's now tallied 11 receptions for 130 yards and a score over the last two games after totaling just 11 receptions for 121 yards and zero scores across his first four appearances of the season. While he's trending in the right direction, Pitts' production hasn't been prolific yet this season, and there are still major concerns with his fantasy profile. However, if you used a middle-round pick on Pitts, you'll likely have to roll the dice on a weekly basis, hoping the 2021 first-round pick can finally reach his potential on a consistent basis.