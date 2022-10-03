Pitts caught one of four targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

Pitts played a season-low 62 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he still finished second on the team in targets behind Drake London (two catches on seven targets for 17 yards). Regardless, the second-year tight end's production was certainly disappointing after he caught five of eight targets for 87 yards -- all season highs -- during the team's Week 3 win over the Seahawks. Through four games, Pitts has caught 10 of 22 targets for 150 yards, and he's still only secured one touchdown across 21 career games.