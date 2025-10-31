Pitts (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at New England, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Pitts handled his usual workload in last week's loss to the Dolphins and didn't miss any practices this week. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday, which was enough to gain clearance on the final injury report -- something that also happened for QB Michael Penix and WR Drake London, bringing Atlanta's passing game back to full strength.