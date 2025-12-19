Pitts (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Arizona.

The Falcons added Pitts to their injury report mid-week, listing him as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. The lack of game designation suggests Pitts will be ready for his usual near-every-down role against an ice-cold defense, but it remains to be seen if the tight end can keep his hot streaking going with WR Drake London (questionable - knee) potentially returning from a four-game absence.