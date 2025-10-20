Pitts recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the 49ers.

Pitts commanded double-digit targets for the third time in his career and for the first time since Week 5 of the 2023 season. Several of his targets came in the short areas of the field, leading to a modest yardage total, though he did manage long gains of 19 and 17 yards while also having a 27-yard catch nullified by a holding call early in the first quarter. While the volume of targets suggests this could have been a bigger game, Pitts has at least five catches in half of his six games this season and has topped 60 receiving yards in two of the last three contests.