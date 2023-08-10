Pitts (knee) didn't participate in the team portions of Wednesday's practice,D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons having been easing Pitts back into the mix, as he bounces back from an MCL injury, but coach Arthur Smith noted Wednesday that the team plans to "put a little more on (the tight end) as we ramp him up," adding "we'll push him a little more next week." With that in mind, it doesn't seem likely that Pitts will see action in Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, but the 2021 first-rounder continues to progress and is on track to be a key part of Atlanta's offense come Week 1.