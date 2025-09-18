Pitts was limited at Thursday's practice due to a toe injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

One day removed from not being listed on Atlanta's first Week 3 practice report Wednesday, Pitts operated with a cap on his reps. As a result, his status bears watching as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday at Carolina. Fellow TE Charlie Woerner (ankle) hasn't taken part in drills so far this week, leaving Teagan Quitoriano and Feleipe Franks as the sole healthy options at the position on the active roster.