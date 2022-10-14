Pitts (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Pitts said Wednesday that he expects to play, but the Falcons may still view it as an unresolved matter ahead of their 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. The tight end returned to limited practices this week, after sitting out all of last week and ultimately missing the 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay. His absence led to a jump in playing time for converted college QB Feleipe Franks, who finished with two targets (both incomplete) on 30 snaps (45 percent), after playing just six snaps total over the first four weeks of the season.