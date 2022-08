Pitts caught his only target for 52 yards in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets.

Pitts made the most of his brief appearance in Atlanta's second preseason game by blowing past the Jets' secondary for the big gain. Marcus Mariota underthrew the pass slightly, likely costing Pitts the chance to reach the end zone. Pitts looks almost certain to be the focal point of the Falcons' passing attack in 2022, especially with rookie Drake London (knee) currently sidelined.