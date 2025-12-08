Pitts (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts recorded a 92 percent snap share in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks, a game in which the tight end caught six of his 10 targets for a team-high 90 yards. Chances are, Pitts' listed limitations Monday were maintenance-related, with added context on that front set to arrive via Tuesday's injury report.