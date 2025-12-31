Pitts (knee) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts has had his practice reps capped leading up to each of Atlanta's last three games due to a lingering knee injury, but he's managed to gain clearance for each of those contests without being assigned an official injury designation. The starting tight end fell back down to earth with just two catches for 16 yards (on three targets) during Monday's win over the Rams, a 27-24 win in which Kirk Cousins completed just 13 passes for 126 yards. Pitts will work to gain clearance and bounce back during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints.