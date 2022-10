Pitts (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The tight end returned to limited practices Wednesday through Friday after sitting out all of last week and ultimately missing the 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay. Pitts also said Wednesday that he expects to play, but fantasy managers will still want to confirm his status when inactivates are announced before Atlanta's 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.