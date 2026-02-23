The Falcons are expected to designate Pitts with the franchise tag, retaining the impending free agent for the 2026 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Atlanta will keep Pitts in house via the franchise tag, a one-year exclusive deal worth over $15 million for the 2026 campaign, rather than let the 2021 first-round pick reach the open market as a free agent. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports that the team wants to retain Pitts via a long-term deal, and the franchise tag will allow both sides until mid-July to negotiate on a potential multi-year extension. New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Ian Cunningham appear to consider it a priority to keep around long term Pitts after he broke out with 88 catches, 928 yards and five touchdowns (118 targets) across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, career-high marks across the board.