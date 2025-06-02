Head coach Raheem Morris said Monday the team is being "extremely cautious" with Pitts (foot) and said the tight end won't be seen at OTAs but has "been in every single meeting" and "been in every single thing that we've done other than the field," Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Morris declined to specify the nature of Pitts' current injury, but reports amid his absence from OTAs last week linked the 2021 first-round pick to a foot issue, per Kyle Crabbs of AtoZ Sports. Around the same time, multiple NFL sources floated rumors naming Pitts a possible trade candidate, per Matt Urben of USA Today. Pitts is currently heading into the final season of his rookie deal due to Atlanta's decision to pick up his $10.88 million fifth-year option, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said he's expecting the tight end "to take a big jump in Year 2 of the system" in 2025. He scored a career-high four touchdowns in 2024 but had just 47 catches for 602 yards, a step down from his 53 grabs for 667 yards in 2023 and a far cry from his 1,026-yard rookie campaign.