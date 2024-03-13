Pitts looks set to benefit from improved quarterback play, with Kirk Cousins (Achilles) slated to sign a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Pitts could be the Falcons' skill-position player most primed to benefit from a quarterback upgrade, having begun his NFL career with a 1,026-yard rookie campaign while paired with an aged Matt Ryan in 2021, and since turned in 356- and 667-yard efforts while catching passes from Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, plus battling injuries. Fantasy managers may be too fatigued to make Pitts a true consensus breakout candidate for the 2024 campaign, in addition to Cousins likely being the best quarterback he's played with in his career, even coming off an Achilles tear, there's more at work in favor of the 2021 fourth overall pick, and once-consensus 'generational prospect.' Pitts will get to enter this offseason at full health after having to rehab from an MCL sprain last year, and the departure of fellow pass-catching tight end Jonnu Smith to Miami opens a path back up to an uncontested starting role.