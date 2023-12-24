Pitts brought in three of four targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday.

The talented but often underused tight end was able to put the Falcons on the board for the first time on the afternoon with a 24-yard scoring grab in the first quarter, his second touchdown in the last three games. Pitts' three-catch tally was also his third straight, and he could have a chance at more productive outings over the last two games of the season with Taylor Heinicke now at quarterback in place of the inconsistent Desmond Ridder.