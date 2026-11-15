Pitts brought in four of five targets for 50 yards in the Falcons' 35-13 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The veteran tight end had a slow start to the day before coming on when the Falcons went especially pass-heavy in the second half. Pitts' fumble, his first of the season, came with just over four minutes remaining in the game after the contest was out of reach, and his catch total was his highest since Week 7. Pitts remains a key complementary option in an Atlanta passing attack that's scuffled of late, and he'll look to bounce back after the Falcons emerge from a Week 11 bye with a Week 12 road matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 29.