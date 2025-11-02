Pitts caught four of seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

Drake London and Bijan Robinson combined for 17 catches, 168 receiving yards and three London receiving touchdowns, but Pitts was the best of the rest, as Darnell Mooney contributed Atlanta's only reception by a player other than London, Robinson or Pitts. After catching all nine of his targets from Kirk Cousins in the Week 8 loss to the Dolphins, Pitts was back to working with Michael Penix, who returned from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. Pitts has at least three receptions in every game this season heading into a Week 10 meeting with the Colts in Berlin.