Pitts secured four of six targets for 39 yards in the Falcons' 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Even on a washout of a day for the Falcons' offense as a whole, Pitts was able to maintain some of his early-season momentum while tying for second in receptions and for third in targets. The talented tight end has enjoyed a steady presence in the air attack through three games, leading to a 15-135-0 receiving line on 19 targets. Pitts' efficiency and chemistry with Michael Penix position him well to continue serving as a key complementary target in a Week 4 home matchup against the Commanders.