Pitts had two receptions on five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints.

Pitts was held to two receptions for the third straight week, quickly negating what felt like an improving start to the campaign. The 2021 first-round pick led the Falcons with five targets in a run-heavy game plan Sunday, but his 40 percent catch rate finished dead last amongst his fellow pass catchers. The loss of starting QB Michael Penix (knee) may have affected Pitts, but it wasn't like he was setting the world on fire with a 49-459-1 receiving line across 11 starts this year. Pitts will always tantalize fantasy managers with his potential, but the production simply isn't catching up to the hype.