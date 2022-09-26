Pitts caught five of eight targets for 87 yards during Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Seahawks.

After a quiet start to the season, Pitts was targeted early and often during Sunday's win, finishing with team highs in targets, receptions and receiving yards. Four of Pitts' five catches went for at least 10 yards, including a 28-yard gain in the first quarter. Marcus Mariota also probably missed the tight end on a few deep balls, hindering his potential production, but Pitts still submitted a solid performance. However, his lack of involvement in the red zone continues to be a concerning trend from his rookie year. Pitts was never going to be held in check for the entire season, but if he can't find the end zone more in 2022, the second-year phenom will have a difficult time reaching his full potential.