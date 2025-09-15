Pitts recorded four receptions on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

Despite turning in a modest line, this was a relatively encouraging performance for Pitts. He tied for the team lead in targets and paced all pass catchers in receptions, with his lack of production explained primarily by the Falcons only attempting 21 passes. Pitts now has 11 catches for 96 yards across the first two games of the season and looks to be a favorite target of Michael Penix.