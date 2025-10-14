Pitts had three receptions on four targets for 18 yards in Monday's 24-14 win over the Bills.

Pitts followed up his best performance of the season against the Commanders (5-70-1) with his lowest fantasy score to date on Monday Night Football. Michael Penix was keyed in on Drake London (10-158-1) and Bijan Robinson (6-68-0) in the passing game, leaving scraps for Pitts and the rest of Atlanta's auxiliary options. Pitts still carries a modest 23-223-1 receiving line into a Week 7 road tilt against the 49ers on Sunday.