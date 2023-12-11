Pitts brought in three of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Pitts finished a distant second in receiving yards to Drake London (172) on the afternoon for the Falcons, but the underused tight end did make a big splash with a 36-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter on a nicely thrown ball from Desmond Ridder. Pitts has drawn 14 total targets over the last two games, which has netted a 7-108 line in that span. Pitts' next opportunity to build on the momentum comes in a Week 15 road matchup against the Panthers.
