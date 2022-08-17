Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is hopeful Pitts is heading towards a Year 2 leap after spending the offseason working on his blocking ability, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards last season, but the majority of his production came when he was lined up as a receiver. Smith believes that unlocking Pitts' full potential involves refining his craft as a blocker, so the 6-foot-6 athlete can be moved around to create mismatches. The second-year pro has earned high praise for his offseason work with Smith even calling his 10 snaps during the preseason opener "a winning effort" strictly based on his blocking alone. Pitts did struggle in the red zone as a rookie, catching just one touchdown, so his increased prowess in the trenches may be a good sign for his overall fantasy outlook in 2022.