Coach Arthur Smith said any Falcon who is healthy is slated to play in Monday's preseason game at the Jets, a group that includes Pitts, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Smith relayed the news on Monday Night Countdown on ESPN. This will mark Pitts' second appearance of exhibition season, after he went without a target on 10 offensive snaps preseason Week 1 at Detroit. With Drake London (knee) and possibly Bryan Edwards (shoulder) sidelined Monday, Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson represent the biggest names that will be at Marcus Mariota's disposal.