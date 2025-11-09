Pitts caught two of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 31-25 loss to the Colts.

The catches and yards were each the second-highest total on the day by a Falcon, as Drake London once again dominated looks from Michael Penix with a 6-104-1 line on eight targets. Pitts has caught multiple passes in every game this season, but he has yet to top 70 receiving yards and has only one touchdown, giving him a decent floor but little ceiling. The tight end will take a 45-420-1 line on 59 targets into a Week 11 meeting with the Panthers.