Pitts caught seven of eight targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jets.

Pitts led the Falcons in targets, catches and receiving yards Sunday as they played without Drake London (knee) for a second consecutive game. If London remains sidelined in Week 14, a few more targets could flow Pitts' way against a Seahawks defense that has struggled to defend tight ends. The 6-foot-6 tight end has secured multiple receptions in every game this season but has only one touchdown.