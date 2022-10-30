Pitts caught five of nine targets for 80 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Panthers.

Pitts led the Falcons in receptions, targets and yards while submitting his best performance of the season. The second-year tight end's second score of the campaign came on a well-schemed play that left Pitts wide open for a two-yard score. However, he also made plenty of big plays through the air as well, catching passes of 26 and 33 yards. Given his high ADP, Pitts has certainly been a disappointment, but he's also capable of breaking out of his slump in a big way. Pitts will look to build off his season-high performance against the Chargers in Week 9.