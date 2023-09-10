Pitts caught two of three targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

Aside from a 26-yard reception being called back due to illegal motion, Pitts was quiet for most of the day. However, he made his presence felt with a huge 34-yard catch in the fourth quarter which was quickly followed up by Tyler Allgeier's second touchdown. As expected, Atlanta leaned heavily on the run, limiting Pitts and Drake London's opportunities, but both former first-round picks should have more chances moving forward.