Pitts was a limited practice participant Thursday due to a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts experienced some practice restrictions last week due to a knee issue, but he still was able to suit up Week 15 at Tampa Bay and produce the signature performance of his career with 11 catches (on 12 targets) for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Friday's injury report not only will unveil if Pitts enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Arizona, but if top WR Drake London has a chance to put an end to a four-game absence due to a PCL injury.