Pitts was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

It's a new injury after Pitts handled his normal workload in a 34-10 loss to Miami on Sunday, catching each of his nine targets for 59 yards while handling a 92 percent snap share and 100 percent route share. WR Drake London (hip), WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and QB Michael Penix (knee) also were limited in practice Wednesday.