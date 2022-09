Pitts recorded two receptions on three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.

Marcus Mariota attempted only 26 passes on the day, though Pitts' target total was still surprising. He managed receptions of only 13 and six yards and now has 19 receiving yards in each of his first two games of the season. If there is a positive to take away, Drake London appears to be emerging as a legitimate offensive weapon and could take defensive attention away from Pitts.