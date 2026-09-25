Pitts secured one of two targets for five yards in the Falcons' 35-14 win over the Packers on Thursday.

Pitts' slow start persisted Thursday despite Michael Penix making his season debut and taking the reins of the offense from the ineffective duo of Cooper Rush and Jack Strand. Pitts has managed just two receptions for 20 yards on six targets through three games, but given how sharp Penix looked right out of the gate Thursday, the duo is bound to start clicking in coming games as they've done previously.