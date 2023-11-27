Pitts hauled in both targets for 22 yards in the Falcons' 24-15 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The talented tight end was once again a virtual afterthought in the air attack, dispelling any hopes that he might have a more expanded role coming out of the team's Week 11 bye. Pitts has topped four receptions just twice all season and last accomplished the feat in Week 5, while the 56 yards he mustered against the Vikings in Week 9 serves as his high-water mark in that category since that contest as well.