Pitts secured two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Pitts finished behind Drake London (knee), Bijan Robinson and Darnell Mooney in terms of receiving in a matchup that saw quarterback Michael Penix (knee) be forced out in the third quarter and Kirk Cousins enter in replacement. That leaves the status of Falcons' offense is now in flux as the team prepares for a Week 12 road matchup against the Saints, potentially to Pitts' benefit. The 25-year-old tight end would likely see increased target volume if London misses any time, and when Cousins started versus the Dolphins in Week 8 he targeted Pitts nine times.